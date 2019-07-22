ORLEANS, Mass. – A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.

Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”

His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, file photo, the fin of a great white shark is seen swimming a past research boat in the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa. Olympic champion Michael Phelps lost to a simulated shark in the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week special “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White,” which aired July 23, 2017. (Photo: Schalk van Zuydam, AP)

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/community/2019/07/22/great-white-shark-leaps-water-snatch-fish-line/39791893/