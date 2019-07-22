Share This Story!
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line (wild video)
A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
The Associated Press
Published 8:18 a.m. ET July 22, 2019 | Updated 8:22 a.m. ET July 22, 2019
ORLEANS, Mass. – A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay had an up close and personal encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line.
Doug Nelson, of Franklin, who caught the leaping shark on video on Saturday, told New England Cable News it “gave us a pretty good scare.”
His son Jack can be seen on the video jumping back as the shark breaches the water’s surface.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.
Costa said the boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the shark made its leap.
