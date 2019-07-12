Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

OLEY, Pa. – Authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died while playing in a stormwater retention basin on a family farm in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Andrew Martin was playing with some other boys in several feet of water that had collected Thursday in the basin in Oley after a day of heavy rains. They were in a small kayak or paddle board that flipped over about 8:15 p.m.

The boys who were with Martin ran into the family home to get help and a parent called 911. But Martin was unconscious in the pond when responders arrived and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Authorities say the death was not related to the flash flooding that occurred throughout region on Thursday.

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

