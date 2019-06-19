"Someone has selfishly stolen the urn containing (Sam Abreght's) ashes and his whereabouts are currently unknown. As you can imagine this is extremely painful to the family and anyone who considered him a great friend. Please share this post to help spread the word in hopes that someone knows something." (Photo: Sherrie Ritz via Facebool)

YORK, Pa. – Family members say someone stole an urn with a man’s ashes after his funeral in Pennsylvania.

A service for 42-year-old Sam Abreght was held over the weekend at the Salvation Army in York. His cremains were divided into three urns, one of which was to go to his mother.

Family friend Sherrie Ritz tells WGAL-TV most people gathered in a backroom after the funeral and that’s when the urn was taken.

Ritz is asking the person to return it.

Police are checking pawn shops.

