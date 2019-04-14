Cross church logo (Photo: submitted)

Churches throughout York County are planning services for Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Here are the services planned at some churches:

Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown: Maundy Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m., Tenebrae service of Holy Communion in the sanctuary. Good Friday, April 19, 7 p.m., Service of Shadows in the sanctuary. Information: www.gotobethlehem.org/easter.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave.: Maundy Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. service with celebration of the Lord's Supper and stripping of the altar. Good Friday, April 19, Good Friday service at noon; 7:30 p.m., Good Friday Tenebrae Service and a special children's service. Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m., Easter Vigil service. Information: 717-840-0382 or www.stjohnyorkpa.com.

Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road: Maundy Thursday service, 7 p.m. April 18, with Holy Communion.

St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.: Maundy Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. Eucharist with washing of feet. Good Friday, April 19: noon, passion liturgy with solemn collects and veneration of the cross followed by Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m., passion liturgy with solemn collects and veneration of the cross. Information: www.stjohnyork.org or 717-848-1862.

Spry Church, 50 School St.: Holy Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. service in the sanctuary, disciples' communion will be offered as well as optional foot washing. Good Friday Service, April 19, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m., Community Easter Eve Celebration featuring the Annual Egg Hunt for children birth through age 12. There will be a separate area for an allergy free egg hunt with non-candy items. Information: 717-741-1429 or www.sprychurch.com.

Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road: Holy Wednesday service of evening prayer, April 17, 7 p.m., includes confession and forgiveness in keeping with the Easter season. Maundy Thursday, April 18, noon, Service of Healing; 7:30 p.m. service with time for meditation and healing concluding with the traditional stripping of the altar. Good Friday, April 19, 7:30 p.m., reading of the Passion will be presented by members of the congregation and the adoration of the cross. Following the Good Friday service, the youth group will gather for its overnight vigil. Saturday, April 20, Easter vigil continues through the day and concludes with a special community service beginning at 8 p.m. Information: 717-757-7626.

Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion: Good Friday, April 19, 7 p.m service in Tenebrae tradition. Information: 717-244-2585, email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org or visit www.redlionzion.com.

