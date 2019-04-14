Easter services planned throughout York County
Churches throughout York County will be celebrating Easter on Sunday, April 21. Here are some of the services that are planned:
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 E. Main St., Dallastown: 8 a.m. Chapel Service in the sanctuary; 8:30 a.m., contemporary service at the new Trinity Life Center; 10:30 a.m., traditional worship service in the sanctuary. Information: www.gotobethlehem.org/easter.
St. John Lutheran Church, 2580 Mount Rose Ave.: 8:30 and 11 a.m., Easter Sunday service and celebration of the Lord's Supper, with Easter Brunch between services. Information: 717-840-0382 or www.stjohnyorkpa.com.
Locust Grove United Church of Christ, 1035 Locust Grove Road: 9:15 a.m. worship service with Holy Communion.
St. John Episcopal Church, 140 N. Beaver St.: 8 a.m., festival Eucharist with hymns; 10 a.m. festival choral Eucharist. Information: www.stjohnyork.org or 717-848-1862.
Spry Church, 50 School St.: worship services at 9 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Child care is always available during services. Information: 717-741-1429 or visit www.sprychurch.com.
Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 2164 Mount Zion Road: festive services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. with special music and Holy Communion. Information: 717-757-7626.
Red Lion Zion United Methodist Church, 1155 Felton Road, Red Lion: 6:15 a.m., sunrise service in the outdoor chapel; 9 a.m. service, Zion's Adult Choir and Friends will present the cantata "One Day" and Holy Communion will be served; 11:15 a.m., contemporary service with Holy Communion. A continental breakfast will be available throughout the morning. Information: 717-244-2585, email churchoffice@redlionzionumc.org or visit www.redlionzion.com.
