Storm brings up to 10 inches of snow to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA – Officials say the winter storm that has dumped as much as 10 inches of snow on the commonwealth has also disrupted transportation and prompted school and other closures in Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service says trained spotters in Franklin County have reported 10 inches in Chambersburg and Upper Strasburg.
In Philadelphia, where 2 to almost 3 inches of snow was reported Wednesday afternoon, city offices were closed and public and Roman Catholic schools were canceled. Officials were urging homeless people to seek shelter with a “code blue” in effect.
Philadelphia International Airport reported delays and cancelations. State highway officials announced speed and other restrictions. Multiple crashes, including a jackknifed tractor-trailer, shut down westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster county. Amtrak’s Keystone Harrisburg-New York City service was modified.
More: UPDATED: York County closes offices due to weather, parts of I-83 southbound still shut down
More: Missing Windsor Twp. man found
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.