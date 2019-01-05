Share This Story!
Police: 3 dead, 4 injured in bowling alley shooting
Police say three people were killed and four people were injured in a shooting late Friday night at a bowling alley in Torrance, California.
The Associated Press
Published 8:12 a.m. ET Jan. 5, 2019 | Updated 8:13 a.m. ET Jan. 5, 2019
Police say three people were killed and four people were injured in a shooting late Friday night at a bowling alley in Torrance, California.
The Torrance Police Department says officers responded to calls of “shots fired” at the Gable House Bowl shortly before midnight.
Multiple victims were found with gunshot wounds inside Gable House Bowl, which is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.
Police say three men died at the scene. Four male victims were injured. Two of them were transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries and the other two sought out their own medical attention.
Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles.
