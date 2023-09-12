York County consortium to hold police officer testing

The Metropolitan York Police Testing Consortium, which is made up of eight police departments around York County, will be testing for the position of police officer.

Testing will start at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sept. 23 at the York County School of Technology, located at 2179 S. Queen St. in York Township. Doors will open at 8 a.m. to complete registration.

The application deadline to take the test is Friday.

The consortium is made up of the Hanover, Penn Township, Southern York County Regional, Spring Garden Township, Springettsbury Township, West Manchester Township, West York and York County Regional police departments. They work together in recruiting, testing and hiring of officers.

Visit www.yorkpolicejobs.org for additional information or to register for testing.

