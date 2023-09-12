Want to meet fairytale creatures? Upcoming Springettsbury festival will provide enchanting moments

Fairies, mermaids and ogres — oh my!

All types of magical, fairytale creatures will be gathering in Springettsbury Township for the Enchanted Fairy Festival. The event, coinciding with Springettsbury's Fall Festival, is slated from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at 1501 Mount Zion Road.

"Springettsbury Park is creating an extremely unique opportunity for families to come and enjoy the season," said Katie Smock, an event organizer for the Enchanted Fairy Festival. "They're just doing something that's a little bit different to really add extra fun."

While the Springettsbury Fall Festival will be free to eventgoers, the Enchanted Fairy Festival will be a ticketed event.

Tickets are $10 per person for any individual older than 3, and can either be purchased by visiting https://www.enchantedfairyfestival.com/ or directly at Springettsbury Park. Both festivals will be happening simultaneously at 1501 Mount Zion Road.

The free Fall Festival portion will have its own variety of family-friendly activities, including hay bale climbing, axe throwing, pumpkin painting, amphitheater entertainment and treats from 15 food trucks, according to Brandy Shope, the director of parks and recreation.

The Enchanted Fairy Festival, meanwhile, will have over 100 vendors, a life-sized Candyland game, a mermaid photo area, an ogre trading post and more, Smock said.

"We're kind of like a Renaissance festival, but we're not Renaissance themed," Smock added. "We are a festival where you can dress up and you could be a pirate or a princess — or you can be a fairy or an ogre."

For individuals interested in even more experiences, eventgoers can purchase an additional ticket into the Mad Hatter Tea Party.

Ticket prices are $15 and covers tea, treats and interactive time with the Mad Hatter, Alice, the Red Queen and White Rabbit.