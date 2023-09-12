Showers and thunderstorms will be lead in to much cooler temps

York County residents will experience the storm before the calm Tuesday night into Wednesday as they get ready for cooler weather.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Thunderstorms could produce rainfall between 1 and 2 inches in a few hours.

After a day that starts partly sunny with a high near 85, Tuesday will deteriorate into an 80% chance of rain during the evening hours. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will hit the area after 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a low around 66.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Wednesday will start with a 50% chance of rain and then gradually become mostly sunny with a high near 77. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Wednesday night it will be partly cloudy with a low near 56 degrees.

MORE:Disagreement between co-workers leads to assault and robbery charges: police

MORE:Three charged in alleged bank fraud scheme that involved millions of dollars

MORE:North Codorus Twp. man dead in tractor rollover

The rest of the week will be glorious, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Here is the outlook:

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday night: It will be clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.