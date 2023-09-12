Man killed in tractor accident was working on an embankment, police say

A 47-year-old man who died Sunday in North Codorus Township after being pinned under a tractor has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

Stephen Stiles, of the 1900 block of Renoll Lane, was pronounced dead at about 8 p.m. after he was found unresponsive, pinned beneath a tractor.

Authorities are unsure when the incident occurred, according to the coroner's office, but Stiles had been seen alive an hour before he was found.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Northern York County Regional Police, who investigated the matter, said Stiles was attempting to cut a swale in the ground to allow rain water to run off. At some point, investigators said they believe the tractor got too close to an embankment and began to slide down. The tractor rolled down the embankment before landing on top of Stiles, who was at the bottom of the embankment adjacent to a cinder block wall.

MORE:Philly-area homeowner shoots at escaped murderer in garage: Police

MORE:Dillsburg man who allegedly supplied drugs to girlfriend who died faces charges: police

MORE:York County consortium to hold police officer testing

Firefighters removed Stiles from under the tractor and confirmed that he was dead. The coroner's office responded to the scene and certified the death.

No autopsy will be performed.