Is it finally sweater weather in York County? Here's what the forecast says

If you're eager to break out your sweaters and enjoy some fall activities, your wait will be over soon.

Whether you're looking to pick apples or pumpkins — or perhaps don your wings for the Enchanted Fairy Festival at Springettsbury Park — chillier autumn weather is almost here.

You won’t get sweaty in your medieval costume at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire in Manheim, Lancaster County, with high temperatures in the 70s and lows in the 50s starting Wednesday.

But first a little rain must fall.

Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service in State College:

Wednesday: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77 with a northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

