After lengthy legal battle and court ruling, York County dithers over public records

York County officials again are dragging their feet in providing courthouse employment records, a few months after the state Commonwealth Court ruled that the records are indeed public and provided guidance for who should release them.

In July, a panel of judges ended a three-year court battle between The York Dispatch and York County that began with a dispute over whether prothonotary's office records were the responsibility of the county or local court administrators.

That ruling clarified that the court was responsible for handling such requests and resulted in The York Dispatch finally receiving documents it requested in 2020 while looking into a tip that the office was experiencing excessive turnover.

With the new ruling in hand, the newspaper on Aug. 30 submitted a follow-up public records request through York County’s district court administrator, Paul Crouse, for an additional three years’ worth of records that could lend context to the original records.

Crouse forwarded the new request via email to the current county solicitor, Deirdre Sullivan, saying he has “no basis to object to the county releasing the requested data.” Crouse copied The York Dispatch on that email.

The solicitor’s office has yet to contact The York Dispatch to provide the records or to discuss the matter at all. Repeated messages left with Crouse and Sullivan also went unreturned, as of Tuesday.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Under the state’s Right-to-Know Law, the county already missed its five-business-day deadline for a response — either to provide the records themselves, issue a denial or give notice that it needs a 30-day extension to respond.

“York County needs to get its act together. There should be no delay to information that is clearly public and that was just the subject of a years-long lawsuit,” said Melissa Melewski, the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's media law counsel. “Continued delays could give rise to penalties for bad faith and other sanctions. This isn’t a difficult issue, and York County needs to do better.”

The background: The issue started a little more than three years ago when a Dispatch reporter requested information under the state’s Right-to-Know Law about the number of staffers who resigned from the York County Prothonotary's Office between that January, when current Prothonotary Allison Blew started her term, and that July.

MORE:Man killed in tractor accident was working on an embankment, police say

MORE:Man accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend's cat advances toward possible trial

MORE:York County to spray for mosquitoes in West Manchester Township

The request — which also sought hiring dates and other information, such as names, titles and pay rates — touched off a convoluted legal dispute. The three-judge Commonwealth Court panel ultimately found that hiring dates of prothonotary employees are considered financial records and should be made public.

At the same time, the court made a broader decision that could limit the scope of information from county prothonotary offices that the public can access.

That 2020 data, received after the Commonwealth Court decision, showed six staff members left the prothonotary’s office in 2020, including the then-outgoing prothonotary, Pamela Lee, whose term in office had ended. The others included five full-time clerks and one part-time clerk, with lengths of service ranging from 19 years to less than two months.

MORE:Woman pleads guilty to her role in case of newborn baby's sexual abuse

MORE:Arraignment paused for man charged in mother-in-law's slaying

MORE:'They made the right decision': Jury finds man guilty of killing girlfriend

Based on the available data as of 2023, it remains unclear whether the number of departures under Blew was excessive or simply reflected normal turnover. To determine that, The York Dispatch attempted to compare the 2020 turnover with data from other years: 2021, 2022 and 2023 through August.

Blew, meanwhile, will end her term as York County prothonotary in a few months.

She lost the Republican Party nomination for reelection to Diane Platts in the May primary elections. Platts will go up against Democrat Adam Jones in the municipal election on Nov. 7.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.