Local students develop bisexual dating app to represent 'every single person in between'

Mary Richardson remembers going to her family when she first started questioning her sexuality, at age 9.

"I tried to talk to my aunt about it — that I think I like boys and girls," Richardson recalled. "She said, 'that's not a real thing, Mary. That's not normal.'"

As she grew older, those words stuck in her head.

"It was very hard because it put a lot of conflict within myself," Richardson said. "But growing up and not being accepted has just pushed me more and more to try to help other people — and that's what I'm going to do,"

As a Penn State York senior, Richardson is the co-founder of Bindr, a free dating app specifically designed for bisexual people.

While Richardson is now proud to call herself bisexual, she said, that doesn't mean it's always easy to live life authentically or without complications. Simply meeting other people can be difficult.

The West Manchester resident found great difficulty using apps like Tinder to meet women. Richardson said she would usually only see men popping up in her feed. Other times, she'd get banned if her preference was set to both.

Simply put, she said, most apps aren't designed for bisexual people whose sexual orientation doesn't conform to the gender binary.

And thus, the idea for a new LGBTQ+ dating app was born.

"There's Tinder, there's Grindr — so why isn't there Bindr?" Richardson said. "I went to my friend Brandon Teller, who is an app developer, at the beginning of August 2022 and we had this conversation. At the end of August, the app was out."

And by that September, 300 users had downloaded Bindr. And a year later, the app now boasts over 30,000 users.

Richardson, a senior studying business and computer science at Penn State York aimed to design a dating app free of labels.

"Some of these LGBTQ+ dating apps very much overcomplicate things. So we're label free for one, which means you don't have to pick your sexual orientation at all," Richardson said. "You just put your gender you most identify as and what genders you'd like to see. So if someone is maybe bi-curious or they're not 100% sure their sexuality, that doesn't limit them."

The app focuses on building genuine connections in a safe, consenting space. Like most dating apps, Bindr is only available for adults 18 and older — with multiple age trackers in place to ensure only adults can access the app, Richardson said.

Bindr also has a zero tolerance policy for nudity, and will immediately ban users breaking those rules.

In the short year the app has been out, Richardson said the most gratifying thing for her has been meeting people who no longer feel invisible or underrepresented.

One individual, Richardson remembers, pulled business partner Teller aside to cry in confidentiality, thanking them for their work on the app.

"Our mission just really meant something to him," Richardson said.

Bindr is available to download on both Apple and Android.

"There's this visibility and representation for people who aren't just gay, straight or lesbian," Richardson said, of Bindr. "We are representing every single person in between and really trying to get bisexual, transgender, non-binary representation out there."