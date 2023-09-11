North Codorus Twp. man dead in tractor rollover

Staff report

York Dispatch

A North Codorus Township man died Sunday evening after he was found pinned beneath a tractor.

The 47-year-old, whose name was not released, was discovered unresponsive around 8 p.m. on his property in the 1900 block of Renoll Road, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

It’s believed the man was attempting to cut a swale in the ground for rainwater to run off when his tractor got too close to the edge of an embankment and began to slide, the coroner’s office stated.

The tractor rolled down the embankment and landed on the man adjacent to a cinderblock wall. Firefighters helped remove the man and determined he was dead, according to the coroner’s office.