Two weeks after he was found beaten and unconscious, Chance is 'a typical puppy now'

His name is Chance, but he can consider himself lucky.

Two weeks after a man beat him unconscious in the 400 block of Pershing Avenue in York City, the 7-month-old German shepherd has bounced back and is thriving, his caretakers at the York County SPCA say.

While he is still recovering medically from the beating that left him with two jaw fractures, a fractured eye socket and a partial fracture of his left front leg, Chance is beginning to show his puppy side. The young German shepherd bounded about playing with a stuffed toy at the SPCA’s Brougher Companion Animal Shelter on Friday.

“He’s making a remarkable recovery,” SPCA animal care technician Jennifer James said.

James, who has cared for Chance since he arrived from the Mason Dixon Animal Emergency Hospital where he got his initial medical care, said the swelling in his face from the beating has gone away and he looks like a German shepherd should look.

“He’s a typical puppy now,” James said.

York City Police found Chance on Aug. 23 after getting a call that someone saw a man beating the puppy. Police said on Aug. 29 that they had a person of interest in the case and were discussing what charges to bring with the District Attorney's Office, but no charges have been filed.

Chance’s personality has changed tremendously since his arrival at the shelter, going from very reserved to playful in a couple of weeks.

“He’s full of himself,” James said. “He’s a puppy now. He’s an awesome dog.”

While he is more active and going for walks daily, James said they won’t let him do too much right now as he continues to recover. Chance is still maneuvering around with a cast on his broken front leg that is changed every couple of days during the healing process.

Dr. Natalie Weekes, the medical director for the Brougher Shelter, said Chance is doing amazingly well with his recovery.

“He still had a few areas of broken bones, a few in his face and in his left front leg, and all of those are healing up really well,” Weekes said. “We are still trying to get some weight on him. He was malnourished when he came in.”

The best thing Chance has going for him, Weekes said, is that he is a young dog and should heal well from the physical trauma he went through. Once he is out of his cast, she said, he will be able to do more to build up his muscle tone again.

“Young dogs, their bones tend to heal pretty well as long as they are pretty well aligned, which his are,” she said. “Once he gets out of that cast and is even just doing normal play, that's going to work up his muscles in that leg again and back to normal.”

Mentally, Chance was uneasy in his new surroundings, Weekes said, when he first arrived at the shelter.

“He’s certainly come out of his shell,” Weekes said. “He acts like a puppy and wants to play. We get him out multiple times a day to get some fresh air and interact with the staff and play a little bit and get some energy out.”

Weekes said that animals that go through a trauma like Chance do sometimes suffer from emotional problems.

“That can be displayed by being hesitant around new people or possibly being around male figures or female figures depending on where that trauma was initiated from,” she said. “Him, so far, we haven’t noticed him being hesitant with any certain types of people. It’s hard to say if that will come out at some point, but so far, we haven’t seen that.”

While the York County SPCA has done great things for Chance, his story and his trauma have done great things for the SPCA.

York County SPCA Executive Director Steven Martinez said that donations to their Second Chance Fund have gone beyond paying for Chance's care.

“The community has been so wonderful supporting Chance’s journey to recovery,” Martinez said. “People have been supporting him through our Second Chance Fund, which provides lifesaving health care for animals that come in injured and need to be rehabilitated.”

Any contributions received beyond what it costs to pay for Chance’s health care will stay in the Second Chance Fund to help other animals, he said.

“Because of Chance, we are going to be able to help other future animals who are sick and injured,” Martinez said.

Chance’s story highlights things that the York County SPCA does outside of getting new homes for dogs and cats, Martinez said.

“We’re responsible for taking in all of the sick, injured and stray animals for the entire county,” he said. “We bring them here, we nurse them back to health, and we put them into loving, permanent homes. His story is unique and special, but we do this for thousands of animals every year.”

Martinez said the York County SPCA has had hundreds of inquiries about adopting Chance since his story came to light. As to when he will be up for adoption, Martinez said he won’t be put into a home until his condition has stabilized and the vet team has cleared him.

“We think he is on a road to a great recovery. And even emotionally he seems to be recovering really well there, too,” Martinez said. “I think he going to turn into a really wonderful dog for somebody.”

To donate to the Second Chance fund, go to www.ycspca.org/secondchance.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, go to https://ycspca.org/adopt/available-dogs.html to fill out an application.