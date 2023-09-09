Cooler temps on the way after storms clear out

The threat of showers and thunderstorms over the next few days is leading up to much cooler conditions in York County.

The National Weather Service in State College is calling for a threat of rain almost every day from now until Wednesday, but much cooler temperatures will be left after the rain goes away.

Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s could be in place by the end of next week, a significant drop from recent temperatures near 100.

As for Saturday, there is a threat of thunderstorms from this afternoon into evening, with some storms producing damaging winds and flooding in some areas.

Those showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly after 5 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 86.

Rain chances intensify Saturday night. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible. The low temperature will be near 69 degrees.

An 80% chance of rain carries into Sunday, with a tenth to a quarter inch of new rainfall possible. The high temperature will be near 81 degrees.

Rain chances continue into Sunday night, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. The low temperature will be around 68 degrees

Here is the outlook for the rest of the week, including cooler weather starting Wednesday:

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 76.