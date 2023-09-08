Sealant spill on Route 30 backs up traffic

Spilled concrete sealant had eastbound Route 30 in Manchester Township down to one lane for several hours Thursday, causing a traffic back-up.

The York County Office of Emergency Management stated that spill occurred just after noon near Toronita Street after a truck crash that resulted in the sealant spilling out onto the roadway.

The York County Hazmat Team and the York Area United Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and discovered the sealant was not hazardous, though booms were set up to keep the sealant from going into nearby street drains.

An environmental cleanup team from PennDOT responded to complete the clean-up of the area.

