More severe weather in York County's Friday forecast

A day after severe weather tore through York County, the National Weather Service in State College says there is a chance for more of the same Friday afternoon into the evening.

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., and some of those storms could be severe. Those severe storms have the potential to bring damaging winds of 60 mph or greater, with large hail as big as 1 inch in diameter possible.

New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Rain chances go up to 70% Friday night, mainly before midnight. Some of those storms could be severe and produce heavy rain. Rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68.

Rain chances carry over into the weekend and days afterward. The weather service says there is a chance of rain from Saturday through Wednesday. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. with some patchy fog before 9 a.m. New rainfall amounts of a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm are possible between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: That chance of rain carries into Sunday night. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. The low temperature will be around 67 degrees.

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: There is a 50% chance of showers before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.