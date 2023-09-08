Line of thunderstorms left downed trees; hundreds still without power

Multiple trees and limbs and power lines fell in York County after a line of thunderstorms went through Thursday afternoon and evening.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski said that wind gusts during the storm were clocked between 55 to 65 mph, which is enough to blow down trees, limbs and power lines. A wind gust of 55 mph was recorded at the York County Airport, Tyburski said.

As of Friday afternoon, MetEd was reporting there were still around 325 customers without power following the storms — down from 1,000 earlier in the morning. MetEd reported on it website that those without power would have it restored by 11 p.m. Friday.

Dover Borough Emergency Management Coordinator Anne Zarlenga said some major tree limbs and poles blocked roads in the borough after the storm. She reported a large limb partially blocked the road in the first block of South Main.

Zarlenga also reported that some Verizon phone poles were down and blocking Mill Road, which is one of the routes to Dover Schools. Zarlenga said she will be coordinating with borough’s public works office to block off the area until Verizon can get to the area to fix the problem. She also reported there were poles down in the first block of Stony Lane.

As for damage, Northern York County Police Lt. Gregg Anderson stated there were no reports of damage to buildings but there were multiple reports of downed trees, limbs or power lines in the areas the department patrols.

Conewago Township (Quickel Road, Cemetery Road), Dover Borough (Queen Street, Meadow Road, Stony Lane, Main Street, Canal Street), Dover Township (Bull Road, Nursery Road, Big Mount Road, Fish and Game Road, Admire Road, Cardinal Lane, North Salem Church Road, South Salem Church Road, Pinchtown Road, Harmony Grove Road), Heidelberg Township (Iron Ridge Road), Jackson Township (Biesecker Road), Manchester Township (Mill Creek Road), Manheim Township (Manheim Road) and Paradise Township (Big Mount Road, Ridge Road, Canal Road) all reported downed trees, limbs and/or downed lines according to a report from Northern York Regional Police.

Tyburski said that rainfall amounts between a half inch and 1 1/2 inches fell during the storms. He said the larger rainfall amounts fell in the northern part of the county while other areas received between a half inch and three quarters of an inch.

Additional thunderstorms could sweep through the region again Friday night, with an ongoing threat of storms on Saturday and Sunday.

Here's the NWS forecast for the rest of the weekend:

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Isolated showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.