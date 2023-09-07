When will the heat wave break? Here's your York County forecast

York County could receive some relief from soaring temperatures as much-needed rain enters the forecast today.

According to National Weather Service in State College, county residents should be on the lookout for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon into evening. Brief heavy rain could lead to minor flooding.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Some of those storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees.

More precipitation is possible Thursday night. There is a 70% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Rain chances continue into the weekend. Here is the outlook for the next several days:

Friday: There is a slight chance of showers to start the day, then a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

Saturday: There is a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. There is a 70% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: There is a 70% chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.