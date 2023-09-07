State troopers report no fatal crashes locally over Labor Day holiday

Pennsylvania State troopers that patrol the York, Lancaster and Chester counties reported no fatal vehicle crashes across the Labor Day holiday period.

Troop J reported no fatalities from the four-day period that ran from Sept. 1-4. It was the fourth time in the last five years that Troop J has not reported a fatal wreck. No statistics were kept during the 2020 holiday period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was a total of 33 crashes reported in the three-county area during the holiday period, only three of those were alcohol related. That was down from the 42 crashes reported in 2022 when eight of those alcohol related.

Nine injuries were reported the this year in 33 crashes. In 2022, four injuries were reported .

There were 43 DUI arrests made by Troop J during the four-day period and 33 other criminal arrests. In 2022, there were 46 DUI arrests and 22 for other offenses.

Troop J handed out 170 citations for speeding, nine for seat belt violations and one for a child car seat violation. There were 404 citations handed out for other violations.

In 2022, the troop handed out 214 speeding citations, 14 for seat belt violations and six for child safety seat violations. There were 468 given out for other violations.

Statewide, there were a total of 671 crashes reported during the Labor Day holiday period, up from 648 last year. Eight of those were fatality wrecks with a total of 10 people killed. Two of those fatal wrecks were alcohol related. There were only six people killed in six fatality crashes in 2022. Four of those crashes were alcohol related.

There were 220 people injured in Labor Day crashes in the commonwealth, 61 of those were in alcohol-related crashes. That is up from last year when 180 people were injured during the holiday period, only 45 of those were involved in alcohol-related accidents.

There were 514 DUI arrests made by state troopers statewide in 2023, down one from last year. There were more than 9,100 speeding citations given out, up from 8,100 handed out in 2022. There were 864 citations handed out for seat belt violations, up from 799 in 2022.

A total of 233 child seat citations were given out, up from 177 the year before. More that 17,000 tickets were given out by troopers over the holiday period, up from the more than 13,000 give out in 2022.