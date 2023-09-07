I-83 bridge repairs postponed with rain in the forecast

With rain projected throughout the weekend, Interstate 83 bridge repairs have been postponed.

Bridge deck repairs between Exit 19 (Market Street) and Exit 22 (North George Street) were planned for this weekend and the following weekend, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Work has been rescheduled for 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, through 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, and during the same hours on Friday, Sept. 22, through Monday, Sept. 25, PennDOT announced in a news release Thursday. There will be lane restrictions in place for both directions on these weekends that could cause delays.

The work is part of a project that includes replacing the Eberts Lane bridge over I-83, constructing an additional span to the existing three-lane, two-span bridge on Sherman Street that crosses I-83 and Mill Creek, and guide rail and pavement marking updates.

Deblin Inc. of Mechanicsburg is the contractor for the $10.1 million project.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.