Game Commission to hold series of town hall meetings about hunting, wildlife

Pennsylvania's Game Commission will hold a series of town hall meetings, including one in York County, to answer questions from hunters and others that care about wildlife.

The meetings are being held to allow outdoors people to share their thoughts with those running the state’s wildlife agency.

All the meetings will feature a question-and-answer session with the aim of explaining any issues participants want to talk about.

The first of those meetings will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Erie County Conservation District, 1927 Wager Rd., in Erie.

The second will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Northeast Regional Headquarters, 3917 Memorial Highway in Dallas, Pa.

The final meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, at the game commission’s Southeast Regional Headquarters, 253 Snyder Rd., in Reading.

