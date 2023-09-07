Disagreement between co-workers leads to assault and robbery charges: police

A disagreement between co-workers in Spring Garden Township led to a Red Lion man being charged with robbery and aggravated assault, police say.

Shaquil Toby-Lomax, 29, was arraigned on those felony charges Sunday before Magisterial District Judge Scott Gross as well as a felony charge of criminal conspiracy to engage in robbery. Toby-Lomas is also facing a misdemeanor simple assault charge.

He was booked into the York County Prison but was able to post a $5,000 bond and was released.

The charges stem from an incident that took place June 5. According to court documents, Spring Garden Township Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue for a reported robbery.

The victim in the case told police that Toby-Lomax, a co-worker, allegedly beat him up and chased him with a knife.

Court records show that Toby-Lomax allegedly accused the victim of taking money from his backpack at work. Toby-Lomax then allegedly punched the man in the face and threw him to the ground and continued to hit him. He told police that Toby-Lomax held him down as he and another person checked his pockets for the money.

The victim then alleged that Toby-Lomax retrieved a utility knife from a work vehicle and chased him with it and threatened him, according to police. The victim eventually left the scene and called the police.

A preliminary hearing in Toby-Lomax's case is set for Sept. 15.