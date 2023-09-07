Detour lifted for Peach Bottom road

With the completion of construction on a culvert along Route 851, or Bryansville Road, a detour has been lifted, according to PennDOT.

The structure is located between Route 74 or Delta Road and Wise Road or Routh 2048 near Delta Borough in Peach Bottom Township. The culvert was closed in June for replacement.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Pa, was the contractor on this $1.7 million project.

