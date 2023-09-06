York Water Co. asks customers to reduce water use during drought watch

York Water Co. has asked its customers to voluntarily conserve water as it grapples with the consequences of an ongoing drought.

With one of its two lake reservoirs unavailable because of a construction project, a company spokesperson said it is trying to conserve water without issuing mandatory restrictions. The voluntary call comes amid a heat wave that's driven the region's heat index into the 100s.

"Even the few storms that we have seen across the region have largely missed York or have fallen short of expectations, week after week,” JT Hand, the York Water Co. president, said Wednesday in a written statement. "We are at a point now where we have to ask our customers to come together as a community and conserve our resources."

Forecasted rainfall this weekend is unlikely to replenish the water supplies sufficiently to avoid the voluntary conservation order, Hand said.

Several factors have led to the request for voluntary water restriction. On top of an overall dry year and a statewide drought watch issued in July that York County is still under, one of the company's reservoirs, the Lake Williams Reservoir, is drawn down because of construction on the Lake Williams Dam.

To pick up the slack from the Lake Williams Reservoir and find a balance between having too much and not enough water in storage, the company activated its Susquehanna River pumping station, according to officials.

Last month, the utility's limited water supply forced it to shift intake to the south branch of the Codorus Creek after an algal bloom in Lake Redman resulted in some users reporting a strange taste and smell to their water.

Conservation tips: Residential, commercial and industrial customers are being asked to reduce nonessential water use.

A York Water Co. representative was not available for immediate comment, however, information on how to reduce nonessential water use was sent out in a news release and posted to the company’s website.

Company officials offered the following suggestions: repairing appliance and toilet leaks, using washers and dishwashers only with full loads, taking shorter showers or turning off the water while washing, reducing the number of toilets flushed per day, avoiding watering lawns and landscaping, avoid using pressure washers or hoses and to stop watering on golf courses, athletic fields and other recreational facilities.

Statewide issue: York County isn't alone in feeling parched.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, 20 counties statewide currently fall under a drought watch.

More information on how to reduce nonessential water use can be found at the York Water Co. website at https://www.yorkwater.com/voluntary-water-use-restriction/. Information from the DEP on drought condition monitoring is available at https://pa.water.usgs.gov/apps/drought/ and additional tips on how to save water can be found at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

