York County under heat advisory as soaring temps disrupt classes, sports

York County has been placed under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. Wednesday by the National Weather Service in State College.

Heat index values are expected to hit 103 degrees in the county this afternoon, with the air temperature that could be near 98 degrees.

The hot temperatures and high humidity could lead to heat illness, according to the weather service, and people should take precautions accordingly.

York County’s Office of Emergency Management offered some tips on how to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home, go to a cooling center. For a list of cooling centers, go to www.pa211.org.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or have trouble breathing.

Some school districts have taken the precaution of early dismissal or remote learning because of a lack of air conditioning in some of their schools.

On Tuesday, Eastern York School District announced that students from Canadochly and Kreutz Creek elementary schools would be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday due to the high temperatures. Students of those schools will receive lunch before dismissal.

West Shore School District, which had a remote-only instruction day on Tuesday due to several schools not having air conditioning, extended that designation through Friday. The affected schools now include Fairview, Fishing Creek and Newberry elementary as well as the Allen and New Cumberland middle schools.

Dover Area schools, meanwhile, are postponing or delaying sports activities.

The heat will carry over into Thursday. It will be partly sunny and hot with a high near 97 and a heat index value as high as 102 degrees.

Along with the heat Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible.

Those rain chances continue into Thursday night, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

Rain is a good possibility throughout the weekend in York County.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation on Friday before noon. After noon, there is a chance of thunderstorms through the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday night showers are likely before 3 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch is possible.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday. With those rain chances come cooler temperatures. Saturday’s high will be near 86 with a low around 68. Sunday’s high will be near 82 with a low around 66.