'Written in blood': York Halloween Parade will have a little something for everyone

This year's York Halloween Parade will have a little something for everyone.

The theme for 2023 is “Written in Blood," centered around iconic “spooky pieces of literature,” and authors like Bram Stoker or Stephen King, according to organizers. Participants in the parade are encouraged to center their entries around this theme.

Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, the parade will make its way from the York Fairgrounds and march east on Market Street from Richland Avenue and then to Broad Street. Registration opens Friday, Sept. 1 on the event website at https://www.yorkhalloweenparade.com/.

Glo Fiber, a fast fiber optic internet provider, will present this year’s parade.

Mark Watkins, the Glo Fiber vice president of marketing said the company is thrilled to present the Halloween parade and recognized how the long-standing tradition brings joy to the community.

“Our commitment to fostering community togetherness aligns seamlessly with the magic of the York Halloween Parade, making this partnership a perfect match,” Watkins said.

Cash prizes will make a comeback this year and band subsidies are increasing through the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Bands will be judged on “creativity and musicality,” for cash prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place, organizers said.

All participating high school bands will get a $750 stipend through the Gladfelter Foundation sponsorship as well.

Non-profit entries will participate to receive prizes of $1,500; $1,000 and $750. “Local celebrities,” will judge these entries and award the cash prizes based on creativity and the “Written in Blood” theme, according to organizers.

More information on the Halloween parade is available at the event website at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com.