Where to go apple, pumpkin picking and other fall activities in York County

With pumpkin spice lattes already in season and spooky décor hitting the retail shelves — even amid a blistering heat wave — York County residents may be itching for fall to begin.

Although the autumn season technically begins Sept. 23, there's plenty of fall activities starting up that can get York residents eager for the upcoming season.

Here are fall activities happening in and around York County:

Apple picking

Residents looking to stroll apple fields and pick the perfect fruit for their next pie have plenty of farms to choose from.

Mt. Airy Orchards, 522 E. Mt. Airy Road in Dillsburg, launched its seasonal apple picking Sept. 1. Apple picking at the farm will continue through Oct. 29 this year.

The Dillsburg-based farm offers a variety of different apples throughout the season including Gala, Honey Crisp, Fuji, Granny Smith, Golden Delicious and more. With prices starting at $1.69 per pound, the farm is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Orchard Valley Farm in Springfield Township started offering apple pickings after Labor Day. The farm, located at 8773 Yellow Church Road, was initially part of the Brown's Orchard property but later sold to fourth-generation farmer Gerry Strathmeyer in 2021.

Orchard Valley Farm's apple picking is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Hours are always dependent on weather and ripe fruit, however, according to Orchard Valley Farm's website.

For Eastern York residents, Hellam-based Flinchbaugh’s Orchard will open Sept. 15 through Oct. 28 for apple picking.

Specific apple varieties will be available at select times throughout the season — and individuals who are interested in a particular variety can check Flinchbaugh’s website for up-to-date information.

Flinchbaugh’s Orchard, 110 Ducktown Road, will be open for apple picking from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Pumpkin Picking

For York residents eager to pick their own pumpkins, the above farms also offer pumpkin picking.

Mt. Airy Orchards pumpkin picking will open starting Sept. 16 through Oct. 29. Hours of operation for pumpkin picking will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Flinchbaugh's will open Sept. 9 through Oct. 31, with hours of operation as follows:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

Closed Sunday

Family Tree Farm in Red Lion, meanwhile, offers free wagon rides and a three-acre corn maze in addition to its yearly pumpkin and apple picking.

The farm, located at 4802 Dairy Road, will open its pumpkin patch the first weekend in October, according to its website.

Keystone Kidspace

Keystone Kidspace, located at 10 Hamilton Ave. will have a Spooky Makeup Class happening Sept. 24. Krystal Younglove will teach both children and adults how to create Halloween-themed makeup looks for the upcoming spooky season.

Registration costs $60 and includes all of the makeup supplies an individual will need for the class — class participants will also get to keep the makeup. Alternatively, individuals can bring their own makeup and register for only $25.

For more information, visit https://www.keystonekidspace.org/events/650/.

Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire

The PA Renaissance Faire is in full swing and takes place over the course of late summer into autumn.

The Manheim-based faire offers a variety of cider and pumpkin-flavored snacks in the heart of the Mount Hope Estate and Winery.

Get dressed in your best costume during any of the faire's open weekends — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 through Oct. 29.

Each weekend celebrates a different theme, including a pirate weekend, Oktoberfest celebration and a three-weekend long Halloween Days & Spooky Knights party.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.parenfaire.com/.

Local theater shows

Several York County theater groups are organizing shows perfect for the Halloween season.

A live orchestra will play music from The Phantom of the Opera, playing alongside the original 1925 silent film in a performance by The York Symphony Orchestra. The performance is slated for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the Strand Theatre.

The same day, at the Capitol Theatre, will be the yearly performance of Chocolate Covered Rocky Horror. The performance is a live African American shadow-cast ensemble of the cult classic film, Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets to both can be found by visiting https://appellcenter.org/.

Did we miss some fall fun? Please email Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com.