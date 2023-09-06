Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in West Manchester Township.

Martin Ragan, 58, of Harrisburg, was killed around 9:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of York Crossing Drive, according to the coroner's office.

A 69-year-old Dillsburg man was driving a 2001 Dodge Caravan north on Carlisle Road when he struck Ragan as Ragan attempted to cross the road from the west side, according to West Manchester Township Police.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

Ragan died from blunt force trauma from the accident, according to the coroner’s report.

No autopsy will be done, but a routine toxicology was obtained.