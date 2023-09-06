Nighttime traffic restrictions to be in place for I-83 on-ramp project

Traffic restrictions will be in place starting next week on North George Street and Interstate 83 as milling and paving work associated with the North George Street/Exit 22 Improvement Project commences.

PennDOT said lane restrictions will be in place on North George Street from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Sunday, Sept. 10, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. This work will be performed from I-83 to Woodland View Drive.

Milling and paving operations will then move to northbound I-83 between Exit 22 (Route 181/N. George Street) and Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville). Lane restrictions will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the nights of Wednesday, Sept. 13, through Thursday, Sept. 28. The lane restrictions will allow the northbound I-83 shoulder and new on-ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 to be milled and paved.

A detour will be in place the nights of Tuesday, Sept. 19 through Thursday, Sept. 21, when the southbound I-83 off-ramp to North George Street will be closed for milling and paving.

Motorists traveling south on I-83 should exit at Exit 24 (Route 238/Emigsville), turn right on Route 238 (Church Road), turn left on North Susquehanna Trail (Route 4005), then left on Lightner Road (Route 4046) and proceed to North George Street.

The work is part of a $12.4 million project to relocate the existing on-ramp from North George Street to I-83 northbound. Kinsley Construction is the contractor on the project.

The new on-ramp to I-83 from N. George St. should open in mid-October, according to PennDOT.

Anticipated improvements include removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, installing a traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off ramp, resurfacing North George Street from the I-83 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive and resurfacing I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass.