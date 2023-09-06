Heat will hang over York County through Thursday, forecasters say

The persistent heat that has closed several schools and exacerbated a long-running drought in York County is expected to continue into Thursday.

“The heat is going to be very similar down there as it was (Wednesday),” Nicholas Beaty, a National Weather Service meteorologist out of State College, said. He said, however, that the agency had not yet determined whether a heat advisory would be extended into Thursday.

Health authorities reiterated the importance of vigilance against heat-related illness, particularly for the young, the old, those who work outdoors and those with certain health conditions.

"Increased cases of heat-related illnesses are expected if proper precautions are not taken," the York County Office of Emergency Management warned in a written advisory. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and, if possible, stay in air-conditioned buildings."

Eastern York School District had previously announced that students from Canadochly and Kreutz Creek elementary schools would be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Thursday due to the high temperatures. Students of those schools will receive lunch before dismissal.

West Shore School District, which had remote-only instruction days on Tuesday and Wednesday due to several schools not having air conditioning, will continue operation to operate that way through Friday. The affected schools include Fairview, Fishing Creek and Newberry elementary schools as well as the Allen and New Cumberland middle schools.

Thursday's forecast will be similar to Wednesday's: Partly sunny with a high near 97 and a heat index value as high as 102 degrees, according to the NWS.

Along with the heat Thursday, there is a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible.

Those rain chances continue into Thursday night before 3 a.m. with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70.

Rain could help tamp down the heat as the weekend nears.

There is a 60% chance of precipitation on Friday before noon. After noon, there is a chance of thunderstorms through the evening hours. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday night showers are likely before 3 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch is possible.

There is a 70% chance of rain on Saturday and a 60% chance on Sunday. With those rain chances come cooler temperatures. Saturday’s high will be near 86 with a low around 68. Sunday’s high will be near 82 with a low around 66.