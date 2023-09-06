Free kids' fishing event in York City Sept. 22

A free kids’ fishing event is planned for Kiwanis Lake in York City Sept. 22.

The event, sponsored by Penn State Master Watershed Stewards in York County, is for kids from 5 to 16 years of age and will be from 4 to 7 p.m.

Fishing gear and bait will be provided. There will also be giveaways while supplies last and prizes for the largest, smallest and most fish caught, in addition to a fly-fishing demonstration.

The lake is located at 300 Pennsylvania Avenue in York City.

Mid-Atlantic Youth Anglers & Outdoor Partners, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, and the Watershed Alliance of York are also sponsoring the event which is funded by a by the York County Community Foundation’s Codorus Watershed Program Fund.

For more information, contact Jodi Sulpizio, Natural Resources Educator, at (717)840-7429 or email jrb143@psu.edu.

