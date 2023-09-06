Coroner IDs man found shot on inflatable tube on Lake Marburg

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 57-year-old man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot Monday morning at Codorus State Park.

People fishing at the lake saw Larry Lau of New Freedom lying on an inflatable tube on Lake Marburg around 7:45 a.m. with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to the coroner’s report.

About an hour later, York County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and pronounced Lau dead just before 10 a.m. It was determined he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the report said.

Officers with Department of Conservation and Natural Resources investigated the death.

No autopsy will be performed.

— If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at 988lifeline.org.