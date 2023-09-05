Spirit Halloween locations open across York County

It may only be September, but the spirit of Halloween is popping up across York County.

Spirit Halloween stores, that is, are opening as families prepare costumes and parties.

The popular destination for folks to find the perfect costume for All-Hallows' Eve in the county has locations open already. This year, the stores are occupying four recently vacant properties.

Locations include:

Inside the former Home Goods store- 351 Loucks Rd. – York City

Inside the former Gander Outdoor - 725 Town Center Dr. – West Manchester Township

Inside the former Burlington Coat Factory - 2801 East Market Street – York City

Inside the former Dicks Sporting Goods in North Hanover Mall – 1155 Carlisle Street - Hanover

The stores are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MORE:Illinois just became the very first state to ban book bans. Could Pennsylvania be next?

MORE:Bob's Discount Furniture moving into Springettsbury Township space

MORE:Image of escaped murderer captured on trail camera

Spirit Halloween, which is owned by Spencer Gifts, has 1,500 stores across the United States and is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. Online orders can be picked up at any location.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

According to the National Retail Federation, people were expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween celebrations in 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels. That study showed that 36% of customers planned to shop at specialty stores, such as Spirit Halloween.