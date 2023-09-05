Nighttime lane closures start next week for I-83 on-ramp project

Nighttime lane closures tied to the North George Street on-ramp project to Interstate 83 will be in place starting next week.

PennDOT District 8 Press Officer Mike Crochunis said in a statement that nighttime lane closures will be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday on North George Street (Route 181).

On I-83 between Exit 22 and Exit 24, there will be a nighttime lane closure 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night from Sept. 13 through Sept. 28.

The lane closures will be put in place while Kinsley Construction, the contractor on the project, is doing milling and paving work.

The new on-ramp to I-83 from North George Street should open in mid-October, Crochunis said. There’s still milling, paving, curb work, ADA ramps, drainage, guiderail, new signs and pavement markings to be completed, he said.

The $12.4 million project began in October of 2020.

Motorists are reminded to be alert while driving through construction zones.

