Man struck and killed by vehicle in West Manchester Township

A 58-year-old man was killed Monday after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed a street in West Manchester Township.

West Manchester Township Police said the man was struck as he tried to cross Carlisle Road at York Crossing Drive around 9:15 p.m.

A police investigation revealed that a red Dodge Caravan driven by a 69-year-old from the Dillsburg area was going north on Carlisle Road when the man crossed in front of him. The man died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported from the incident. Police shut down the northbound lanes on Carlisle Road as police investigated.

The York County Coroner’s Office is assisting police in notifying the man’s next-of-kin.

The West Manchester Township Fire Department, First Capital EMS, as well as first responders and fire police from surrounding municipalities assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at 717-792-9514.