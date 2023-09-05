Heat index to be over 100 degrees next couple of days

Heat index values are expected to be over 100 degrees in York County for the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Tuesday, it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 96 and a heat index value as high as 101 degrees.

Wednesday will be even hotter, with a high near 99 and a heat index value as high as 104 degrees.

Temps drop 20 degrees overnight both days, with a low temperature of around 73 on Tuesday and a low of 72 on Wednesday.

Health experts advise anyone working outside for an extended period of time to take frequent breaks out of the sun and consume as much water as possible.

Rain enters the forecast after 2 p.m. Thursday. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible.

Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature near 96.

That rain chance continues into Thursday night, with an additional tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low will be around 70.

Shower chances continue into the weekend, as temperatures fall into the 80s. Here is the outlook:

Friday: Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible, mainly after 2 p.m. There is a 60% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 2 a.m. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: There is a 60% chance of showers, and a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: There is a 60% chance of showers, and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62.