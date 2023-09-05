Blistering heat prompts health warnings, school closures in York County

Summer's waning days will bring a return of blistering, potentially dangerous heat across York County.

In anticipation of several days when the heat index value — a calculation of what temperature feels like to the human body — is forecast to reach into the 100s, at least two school districts proactively planned early dismissals and closings.

Public health agencies, meanwhile, issued warnings for the public to avoid heat-related illness and to check on elderly neighbors and relatives.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in State College issued a heat advisory for York County and the neighboring counties until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values are forecast to reach 102, the NWS said in the alert.

That comes a day after heat index values were expected to be around 101 degrees on Tuesday.

York County’s Office of Emergency Management offered these tips to managing during what is supposed to be the hottest day of the week:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home, go to a cooling center. For a list of cooling centers, go to www.pa211.org.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

If using a mask, use one that is made of breathable fabric, such as cotton, instead of polyester. Don’t wear a mask if you feel yourself overheating or have trouble breathing.

On Tuesday, Eastern York School District announced that students from Canadochly and Kreutz Creek elementary schools would be dismissed at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday due to the high temperatures. Students of those schools will receive lunch before dismissal.

West Shore School District, which had a remote-only instruction day on Tuesday due to several schools not having air conditioning, extended that designation through Friday. The affected schools now include Fairview, Fishing Creek and Newberry elementary as well as the Allen and New Cumberland middle schools.

Dover Area schools, meanwhile, are postponing or delaying sports activities.

Temperatures are expected to cool down considerably Wednesday night, with a low temperature of around 72 degrees.

Rain comes into the forecast Thursday after 2 p.m. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible.

Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny and hot with a high temperature near 96.

That rain chance continues into Thursday night before 2 a.m. with an additional tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Shower chances continue into the weekend, with high temperatures falling into the 80s. Here is the outlook:

Friday: Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm mainly after 2 p.m. There is a 60% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m. There is a 60% chance of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: There is a 60% chance of showers, with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: There is a 60% chance of showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Sunday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees.

Sunday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62.