LOCAL
York County Coroner called to Lake Marburg water rescue
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a water rescue at Lake Marburg, York County 911 confirmed.
The incident was first reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Sinsheim and Pine Tree roads, according to 911, which stated that emergency personnel were still at the scene as of 10:21 a.m.
Information regarding the victim is not yet available.
— Check back for updates.
