York County Coroner called to Lake Marburg water rescue

The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a water rescue at Lake Marburg, York County 911 confirmed.

The incident was first reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Sinsheim and Pine Tree roads, according to 911, which stated that emergency personnel were still at the scene as of 10:21 a.m.

Information regarding the victim is not yet available.

