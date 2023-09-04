East Manchester man found dead in corn silo

Staff report

York Dispatch

An 55-year-old man was found dead Sunday afternoon in a corn silo on his East Manchester Township farm.

Steve Gross Jr., of Manchester Street, was discovered unconscious in the unloading chute of the silo around 2:30 p.m., the York County Coroner's Office stated in a news release.

It's unclear when Gross entered the silo, according to the coroner's office, which stated firefighters helped remove Gross and determined he was dead.

York County Area Regional Police and OSHA are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.