Coroner IDs rider killed in crash last week

Staff report

York Dispatch

The York County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash Wednesday.

David McCall, 69, of Park Street in Dover Township, died of blunt force injuries, according to the coroner's office, which ruled his death an accident.

Northern York County Regional Police said the crash occurred around 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Park Street in Dover Township.

According to police, a sedan was turning left to drive west and pulled out onto Park Street, and McCall, who was going east on Park Street, struck the side of the sedan.

McCall was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died despite efforts to save his life, police said.

A 28-year-old Manchester Township man who was driving the sedan and a 26-year-old passenger from Dover Township reported no injuries.

