Coroner identifies 38-year-old killed in early Sunday motorcycle crash

Staff report

York Dispatch

A 38-year-old Springettsbury Township man died early Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in Hellam Township.

The York County Coroner's Office identified the man as Clarence Bupp, of Stony Brook Drive.

Bupp was riding in the area of Furnace and Codorus Furnace roads around 12:34 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck some trees, according to the coroner's office.

A passerby noticed debris from the crash and discovered the motorcycle and Bupp in a field. Bupp was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

He died from blunt force trauma and the manner of death was accidental, the coroner's office stated.