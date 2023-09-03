Motorcyclist killed early Sunday in Hellam

Staff report

York Dispatch

A 38-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle early Sunday morning in Hellam Township.

The man was riding in the area of Furnace and Codorus Furnace roads around 12:34 a.m. when he left the roadway and struck some trees, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

A passerby noticed debris from the crash and discovered the motorcycle and rider in a field. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

There will be not autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

The rider's name will be released after next of kin has been notified, the coroner's office stated.