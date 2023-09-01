State police plan sobriety checkpoint in York County for Labor Day weekend

Pennsylvania State Police in York County will be setting up at least one sobriety checkpoint during the Labor Day weekend.

According to a state police statement, the checkpoint will be placed at undisclosed location in York County with the help of local police departments.

The checkpoint is being set up as part of a continuing effort by Pennsylvania State Police to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries resulting from alcohol and drug related crashes and DUI violations in the commonwealth.

During the Labor Day weekend in 2022, Troop J, which patrols York, Lancaster and Chester Counties, reported 42 crashes in the area with only eight of those being alcohol related. They also handed out 46 DUI citations.

Statewide last year during the four-day Labor Day weekend, Pennsylvania State Police investigated 648 vehicle crashes resulting in six fatalities and 180 injuries. Alcohol was a factor in four of the fatal crashes.

Troopers made 515 driving under the influence arrests and issued nearly 23,000 traffic citations over the long holiday weekend.