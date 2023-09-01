Rodent droppings not the only problem at one area store

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 8/29/2023

TAQUERIA EL CAMINO - 81 W. CANAL ST – DOVER

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Observed dried peppers in back prep room in white bulk containers with moth-like insects.

Steak, pork, beef was held at 117°F, in the hot holding cabinet in prep area, rather than 135°F or above as required. Product was placed into oven to reheat to 165°f to be placed back into hot holding.

Cheeses and sour cream was held at 46-51°F, in the middle cold holding unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Food was discarded.

Food facility is reduced oxygen packaging pork, chicken, steak, beef, which has a potential for Clostridium botulinum / Listeria monocytogenes, without documenting or monitoring a secondary food safety barrier.

HACCP plan is very hard to read and what I can read from it the facility is not following the plan.

Observed cold holding unit in the middle line close to flat grill not maintaining proper temperature. Ambient air temp holding at 46°f rather than at 41°f or below.

Can opener blade and 3 tongs, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Moved to dirty dish area.

Observed clean utensils stored in a white soiled bucket in the back prep room. Corrected removed and placed in dish area.

An insect control device (Sticky fly paper) located in prep area in between flat grill and storage shelves with potential to contaminate food, equipment, and / or utensils.

Inspection Violations: 8/25/2023

GOOD 2 GO - 500 E. MAIN ST. - DALLASTOWN

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed visible evidence of rodent droppings in the coffee storage inside opened boxes of coffee, sugar and single use supplies. Food was discarded.

Observed wet wiping cloths in food service area not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Cleaning agents / sanitizers used to clean / sanitize equipment and utensils are not available for use during all hours of operation

Frozen slushy machines dispenser spouts, a food contact surface, had black mold-like substance build-up on insides and was not clean to sight and touch.

Food Facility has a certified food employee, but a certified food employee was not available during all hours of operation, as evidenced by an inability to talk with the certified food employee during this inspection.

The handwash sink in the food service area does not have single use towels, continuous towels, or air drying device. Employee was using reusable hand towel to dry hands. Hand sink in the bathroom did not have soap or single use papertowels available. Corrected.

Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodents activity on shelves under coffee station, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the back storage area due to large accumulation of old equipment and debris.

Observed poisonous or toxic material, Raid, weed killer, and wasp and hornet killer-other than those required for the operation and maintenance of a food facility stored on shelf over manual warewashing sinks.

Inspection Violations: 8/24/2023

MUSSO'S PIZZERIA (FRANK & ALEX LLC) - 406 E. BROADWAY - RED LION