Lane restrictions to be in place for PennDOT project along I-83

There will be around-the-clock lane restrictions on Interstate 83 in place for two consecutive weekends in York County starting the weekend of Friday, Sept. 8, according to PennDOT.

The lane restrictions will be between Exit 19 (Route 462/Market Street) and Exit 22 (North George Street) so that a contractor can do concrete bridge deck repairs and blacktop paving on structures south of Route 30.

Weather permitting, the work will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, and end at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, and pick up again at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and end at 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

A lane restriction will be in place in both directions of I-83 during work hours. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

The work is part of a $10.1 million project being done by Deblin Inc of Mechanicsburg that includes replacing the Eberts Lane bridge spanning I-83 and constructing an additional span to the existing 3-lane, 2-span bridge on Sherman Street (Route 1033) spanning I-83 and Mill Creek.