A steamy forecast during Labor Day week has prompted Republic Services to start trash pickup earlier each day in York City.

Trash pickup will begin at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 9, because of the risk to workers from heat and humidity.

During the week, the National Weather Service in State College is calling for high temperatures ranging from 94 to 97 degrees during week.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Also, due to the holiday, York City customers in the Monday/Thursday area will be collected beginning at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Customers in the Tuesday/Friday area will be collected beginning at 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

MORE:York Suburban plans $107M in renovations for elementary, high schools

MORE:'Enough is Enough': YWCA York seeks to end sexualized violence through 'Walk a Mile in Her Shoes' event

York City customers must place all items for collection after 5 p.m. the evening prior to collection and no later than 5 a.m. on the day of collection. Crews will not return for items placed out after 5 a.m.