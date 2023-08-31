Motorcyclist dies after being hit by vehicle backing out of driveway

A 69-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday after colliding with a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Dover Township.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Park Street at King Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police, which investigated the crash. The man operating the motorcycle was headed east on Park Street when a vehicle backed out driveway, hitting the motorcycle and throwing the rider to the pavement, police said.

The motorcyclist was unresponsive after the crash, and attempts to resuscitate him were started, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. He was transported to WellSpan York Hospital but died from his injuries just before 7 p.m.

MORE:Hurricanes won't dampen York County's Labor Day weekend

MORE:Police looking for leads to help find missing 19-year-old man

MORE:Police seek Windsor man who allegedly struck motorcyclist and fled

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

An autopsy is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown to determine the cause and manner of death.

The man’s name will be released after the autopsy and the next-of-kin is notified, the coroner's office stated.